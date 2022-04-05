Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:JMACU)

Maxpro Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:JMACU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, April 6th. Maxpro Capital Acquisition had issued 9,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 8th. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of JMACU stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16. Maxpro Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $10.36.

Get Maxpro Capital Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $661,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $372,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $758,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxpro Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxpro Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.