MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Director Robert Bruce Hodgins Sells 18,912 Shares of Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 18,912 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total value of C$321,882.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$263,656.82.

Shares of MEG opened at C$17.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.46 billion and a PE ratio of 19.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.13. MEG Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$6.08 and a 12-month high of C$21.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MEG. National Bankshares raised MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.52.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

