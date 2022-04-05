Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

Shares of FB stock traded up $9.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $233.89. 28,057,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,504,109. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.82 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $636.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.56.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.24, for a total value of $107,690.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,073 shares of company stock worth $1,598,157 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.