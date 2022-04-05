Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Metacrine in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song expects that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Metacrine’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Get Metacrine alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metacrine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

Shares of Metacrine stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28. Metacrine has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 10.15 and a quick ratio of 10.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Metacrine by 1,236.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 194,694 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Metacrine by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 167,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Metacrine by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 19,054 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Metacrine (Get Rating)

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.