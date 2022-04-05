Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Metacrine in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song expects that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Metacrine’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metacrine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Metacrine by 1,236.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 194,694 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Metacrine by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 167,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Metacrine by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 19,054 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Metacrine (Get Rating)
Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.
