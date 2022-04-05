MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

MFA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 77,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,745. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.63. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 95.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MFA Financial will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.69%.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

