MFS Government Markets Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MGF)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

MGF traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,225. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.89. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $4.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGF. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 409,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 123,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

