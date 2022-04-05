M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Lowered to Sell at BNP Paribas

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2.30 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 23.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of M&G to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of M&G to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M&G from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 215 ($2.82) to GBX 250 ($3.28) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of M&G from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.91.

OTCMKTS MGPUF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776. M&G has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

