Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.52% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.12) target price on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a report on Friday, March 25th.

LON MBH opened at GBX 116.35 ($1.53) on Monday. Michelmersh Brick has a 1 year low of GBX 106.50 ($1.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 165 ($2.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £111.49 million and a PE ratio of 16.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 118.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 125.30.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

