Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $3.68 on Thursday, reaching $70.70. 145,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,305,850. The stock has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.93.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 59.41%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

