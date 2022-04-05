Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,601,000 after acquiring an additional 415,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,201,000 after buying an additional 86,138 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 865.4% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,313,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,906,000 after buying an additional 2,074,236 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,651,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,366,000 after buying an additional 23,361 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,488,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,965,000 after buying an additional 130,142 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $210.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.29 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 94.36%.

MAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total value of $1,037,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total transaction of $790,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,125. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.