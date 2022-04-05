Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Inc (LON:MWY) Insider Alan Scott Sells 25,000 Shares

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Inc (LON:MWY – Get Rating) insider Alan Scott sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 796 ($10.44), for a total transaction of £199,000 ($260,983.61).

Alan Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Alan Scott sold 19,650 shares of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 778 ($10.20), for a total transaction of £152,877 ($200,494.43).

LON MWY opened at GBX 805 ($10.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £518.51 million and a P/E ratio of 5.54. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Inc has a 52-week low of GBX 679.47 ($8.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 874 ($11.46). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 775.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 805.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O’s previous dividend of $3.30. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.04%.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

