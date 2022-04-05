Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) and Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF) Financial Contrast

Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF – Get Rating) and Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Jacada alerts:

This table compares Jacada and Mimecast’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jacada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mimecast $501.40 million 10.66 $29.75 million $0.70 114.00

Mimecast has higher revenue and earnings than Jacada.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Jacada and Mimecast, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jacada 0 0 0 0 N/A Mimecast 0 13 3 0 2.19

Mimecast has a consensus price target of $76.27, suggesting a potential downside of 4.43%. Given Mimecast’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mimecast is more favorable than Jacada.

Profitability

This table compares Jacada and Mimecast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jacada N/A N/A N/A Mimecast 8.21% 11.53% 5.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.4% of Mimecast shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Mimecast shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Jacada has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mimecast has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mimecast beats Jacada on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jacada (Get Rating)

Jacada Ltd. is a software company, which engages in the development, marketing and supporting of customer experience management and robotic process optimization solutions for the customer service and support markets. It provides a digital customer experience solution, which is a digital interaction platform to bridge the voice and digital disconnect and create cross channel interactions for customers. The company was founded by Gideon Hollander in December 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Mimecast (Get Rating)

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services. It also provides Cyber Resilience Extensions, such as Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that unifies email data to support e-discovery, forensic analysis, and compliance initiatives; Mimecast Business Continuity and Sync & Recover, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Web Security service that protects against malicious web activity initiated by user action or malware and blocks access to inappropriate websites based on acceptable use policies. In addition, the company's Cyber Resilience Extensions also comprise Mimecast Secure Messaging, a secure and private channel to share sensitive information; Mimecast Health Care Pack, which prevents breaches and protects against data exfiltration transmissions; and Mimecast Large File Send that enables employees to create security and compliance risks when they turn to file sharing services. Further, it offers Threat Intelligence Dashboard, which displays cyber threat data specific to an organization by identifying users who pose the greatest cyber risk; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users, as well as engages in data center operations. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.