Mint Club Trading 6.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MINT)

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mint Club has a market cap of $12.31 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00024554 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 131.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

