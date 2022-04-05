Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Hits New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 131440 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Specifically, Director John Tognetti purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,253,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,060,883.74. Insiders have acquired a total of 356,853 shares of company stock valued at $206,829 over the last three months.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 13.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$43.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is Sascha-Marcelina project, which covers an area of 30,600 ha located in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

