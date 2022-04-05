Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Up 0.5% This Week

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.60 or 0.00050600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $10.61 million and approximately $545,235.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00048985 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.40 or 0.07516145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00048751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,659.39 or 1.00045227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00055545 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 449,650 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.