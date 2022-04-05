Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Hits Market Cap of $7.22 Million

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $7.22 million and approximately $257,356.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for $77.33 or 0.00165187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00048965 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.68 or 0.07491176 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,882.03 or 1.00152155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00048110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00055687 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 93,374 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

