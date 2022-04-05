MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.
MIXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
In other news, Director Ian Jacobs acquired 1,207,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $555,565.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 123,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $60,546.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,465,275 shares of company stock worth $5,461,914 and sold 312,795 shares worth $153,270. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE MIXT opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.88.
MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $36.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 51.35%.
MiX Telematics Company Profile (Get Rating)
MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.
