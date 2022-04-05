MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

MIXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, Director Ian Jacobs acquired 1,207,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $555,565.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 123,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $60,546.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,465,275 shares of company stock worth $5,461,914 and sold 312,795 shares worth $153,270. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 157.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 33.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MIXT opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.88.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $36.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 51.35%.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

