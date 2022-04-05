MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $133.92

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $133.92 and last traded at $135.07, with a volume of 16716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.97 and its 200-day moving average is $155.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.45.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $763.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

