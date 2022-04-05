Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Moleculin Biotech reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.88). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Moleculin Biotech.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moleculin Biotech by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 24,210 shares during the period. 10.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Moleculin Biotech (Get Rating)
Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.
See Also
