MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 1,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,449,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88.

In other news, Director Jeff Gary acquired 75,000 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey acquired 100,000 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MoneyLion by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

