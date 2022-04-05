Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 260 ($3.41). Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.15) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.07) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 280.63 ($3.68).

Shares of MONY stock opened at GBX 181.20 ($2.38) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £972.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 197.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 208.19. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1 year low of GBX 175.10 ($2.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 281.75 ($3.70).

In other Moneysupermarket.com Group news, insider Robin Freestone bought 51,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £99,304.72 ($130,235.70).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

