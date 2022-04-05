MonotaRO Co., Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:MONOY)

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for MonotaRO in a research note issued on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MonotaRO’s FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. MonotaRO had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $451.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.38 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of MONOY opened at $21.18 on Monday. MonotaRO has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

