Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $44.61 on Friday. Monro has a one year low of $42.84 and a one year high of $72.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monro will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Monro by 37.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 37,541 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monro by 2.8% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 766,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,070,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Monro in the third quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Monro by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

