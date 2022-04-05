Morgan Stanley Lowers Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $25.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.62% from the stock’s previous close.

BE has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.35. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 3.42.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The company had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $270,207.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $52,704.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,737 in the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bbva USA grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 61.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

