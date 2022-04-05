Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Cut to $94.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $94.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.19.

Shares of MS stock opened at $87.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.06. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $76.25 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 22.2% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

