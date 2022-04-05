Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $283.28 and last traded at $283.21. Approximately 4,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 136,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.15.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $462.20 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.18%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 32.29%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total transaction of $542,850.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $3,569,550.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,872 shares of company stock valued at $61,383,652 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Morningstar by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 259.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

