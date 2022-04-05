Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.18.

NYSE MSI opened at $239.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.54 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

