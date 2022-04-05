Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Lifted to “Buy” at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets raised Mowi ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mowi ASA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $235.00.

OTCMKTS:MHGVY opened at $27.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54. Mowi ASA has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Mowi ASA ( OTCMKTS:MHGVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.0337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.73%.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

