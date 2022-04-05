musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of musicMagpie (LON:MMAG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON:MMAG opened at GBX 45 ($0.59) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 112.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.58. The company has a market capitalization of £48.50 million and a PE ratio of -3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. musicMagpie has a 52-week low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 202.50 ($2.66).

Get musicMagpie alerts:

In related news, insider Ian Storey purchased 95,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £49,523.76 ($64,949.19).

Musicmagpie plc engages in the online purchase and sale of second-hand technology products in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers smartphones, tablets, consoles, computers, CDs, DVDs, games, and books through its eCommerce platform. It sells its products through its online stores, musicMagpie.co.uk and Decluttr.com, and mobile application, as well as through third-party online channels.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for musicMagpie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for musicMagpie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.