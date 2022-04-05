Mysterium (MYST) Trading Down 3.4% This Week

Mysterium (MYST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Mysterium coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000736 BTC on popular exchanges. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $6.91 million and $82,443.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mysterium has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mysterium Coin Profile

MYST is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mysterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

