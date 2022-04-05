Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

NBRV has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $228.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.13% and a negative net margin of 171.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 70.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 82,076 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

