National Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,476 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2,850.3% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,631,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,928,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,609,000 after acquiring an additional 952,340 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,083,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,751,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,361,000 after acquiring an additional 577,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,173,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,990,000 after acquiring an additional 382,756 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.49. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

