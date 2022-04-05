National Asset Management Inc. Invests $757,000 in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in POSCO by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in POSCO by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 30,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in POSCO by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter.

PKX opened at $60.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average of $61.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. POSCO has a 1-year low of $54.20 and a 1-year high of $92.19.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.03 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on POSCO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

