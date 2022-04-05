National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 178 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,690,129,000 after buying an additional 436,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,610,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $904,975,000 after acquiring an additional 136,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,556,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,136,000 after purchasing an additional 158,657 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,491,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,224,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $155.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.07 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.15.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.