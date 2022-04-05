National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,213.6% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $80.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.22.

