National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,013 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,866 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $34,950,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,194,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,214 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 15.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,395,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,191,000 after buying an additional 964,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Schlumberger by 100.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,648,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,132,000 after buying an additional 828,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 2.01. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Argus upped their target price on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

