National Asset Management Inc. Sells 46,652 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,652 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 115.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOMD opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

