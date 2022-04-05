National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JHG. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,296,112.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $25,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,658,787 shares of company stock worth $85,656,066 and sold 64,769 shares worth $2,340,086. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

JHG stock opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

