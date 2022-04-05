National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 2,440 Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $673,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,013,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,750,000 after acquiring an additional 380,983 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $81.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.71. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

