National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 2,880 Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 25.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,733,000 after acquiring an additional 101,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Shake Shack by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,996 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 6.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,078 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 59.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 54,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Shake Shack by 3.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 127,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHAK. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.41.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $70.39 on Tuesday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $120.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.56 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

