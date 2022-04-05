National Bank of Canada FI Invests $238,000 in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $895,714,000 after purchasing an additional 910,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,743,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,858,000 after purchasing an additional 177,830 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in V.F. by 36.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,223 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 12.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,918,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,529,000 after purchasing an additional 419,438 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in V.F. by 30.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,407,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,262,000 after purchasing an additional 802,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

About V.F. (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.