National Bank of Canada FI Invests $279,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Realty Income by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Realty Income by 2,941.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O opened at $70.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.79. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on O. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

