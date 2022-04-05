National Bank of Canada FI Invests $303,000 in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 82,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 49,621 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of HDG opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF has a 52-week low of $48.16 and a 52-week high of $53.46.
