National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,762 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $541,817.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,080,636 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $132.79 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.05 and a 52 week high of $174.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.01.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.54 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

