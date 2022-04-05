National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 788 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,421,000 after acquiring an additional 335,827 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $93,376,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,937,000 after acquiring an additional 170,466 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,927,000 after buying an additional 121,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 920.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 74,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 67,016 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of DECK opened at $286.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.20 and its 200-day moving average is $346.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.85. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $231.88 and a 12-month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

About Deckers Outdoor (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.