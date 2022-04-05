National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 14,174 Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 18,985 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 56,305 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RADI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radius Global Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of RADI opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.98. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $18.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.79 million. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 62.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

