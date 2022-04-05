National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 176,423 Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 176,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

DNN opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 1.94. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $2.14.

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Rating ) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNN. TheStreet lowered Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.46.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in the McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

