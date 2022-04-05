National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,970,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 707.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 84,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 73,964 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,094,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $68.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.06. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $49.16 and a 52 week high of $71.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $546.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NFG shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $2,583,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 170,220 shares of company stock worth $10,835,780 over the last 90 days. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

