National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) versus Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Financial Review

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) and Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Warby Parker shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of National Vision shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for National Vision and Warby Parker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Vision 1 3 4 0 2.38 Warby Parker 0 4 5 0 2.56

National Vision currently has a consensus target price of $55.44, indicating a potential upside of 22.99%. Warby Parker has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.19%. Given Warby Parker’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Warby Parker is more favorable than National Vision.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Vision and Warby Parker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Vision $2.08 billion 1.76 $128.24 million $1.42 31.75 Warby Parker $540.80 million 5.77 -$144.27 million N/A N/A

National Vision has higher revenue and earnings than Warby Parker.

Profitability

This table compares National Vision and Warby Parker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Vision 6.17% 12.87% 5.07% Warby Parker N/A N/A N/A

Summary

National Vision beats Warby Parker on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Vision (Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services. As of January 1, 2022, the company operated through 1,278 retail stores, as well as various e-commerce websites. National Vision Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

About Warby Parker (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

