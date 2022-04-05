Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAIIGet Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.72. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares during the period. 28.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Alternatives International (Get Rating)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales. The Private-Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.