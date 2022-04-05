Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.72. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares during the period. 28.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales. The Private-Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

